President Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings

Posted 7:05 am, August 7, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.

In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday,  President Trump says “the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling).” He specifically criticized the “failing @nytimes.” Over the weekend, The New York Times detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence. Pence called the report false.

President Trump tweeted “the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs….Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!”