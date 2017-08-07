“Quiet neighborhood:” Police seek suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill

MILWAUKEE — Police are seeking suspects caught on camera breaking into numerous vehicles in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood. Police said several vehicles were damaged, and neighbors are extremely concerned.

Residents said the break-ins happened early Saturday, August 5th — around 3:30 a.m., as many were asleep in their homes.

“It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood,” Samantha Machart said.

Early Saturday, the sound of windows shattering echoed along the block — near Reservoir and Killian Place.

“You pick a safe area, and you just don’t think that it’s ever going to happen to you,” Machart said.

Suspects were caught on camera targeting vehicles in Brewers Hill. The video shows a black Jeep pulling up, and three people getting out of that vehicle. One person is then seen trying to get into a white car — even smashing windows, gaining access and rummaging around.

“Just to hear that, that’s kind of a disappointment,” Garrett Conely, who works nearby said.

“They don’t care. They will break into any vehicle just to get what they want,” Machart said.

Those who live, work and park in the area said they’re not only uneasy about this crime, they’re also concerned about potential future actions of these suspects, who seem to casually commit these crimes.

“It worries me a little bit because I don’t know if it’s going to happen to my car next. Will they then take it to the next level and break into residences around here?” Machart said.

Police have encouraged everyone to lock their vehicles, and park in well-lit areas.

Neighbors said they’re glad those who live in the area are looking out for each other, and that there have been cameras set up to capture incidents like this.

“As long as the people who are committing the crimes are looking at this too, maybe they will take notice and might feel threatened,” Conely said.

Police continue to work to determine how many vehicles were damaged, and whether anything was actually taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.