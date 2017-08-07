Speeds over 100 mph: Milwaukee man charged following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

GREENFIELD — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began in Greenfield late Wednesday night, July 19th.

Dalawn Williams is facing the following charges: vehicle operator flee/elude traffic officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 19th at approximately 11:15 p.m. an officer in a marked squad observed a 2014 Honda approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Honda, later identified as Dalawn Williams, then made a sudden move to the right to avoid striking the squad.

As the Honda passed the squad, the officer was able to determine that the license plate did not register to any vehicle. The complaint indicates the Honda then began to accelerate to speeds in excess of 55 miles per hour as it turned onto Layton Avenue.

At this time, the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the Honda “continued to travel at a high rate of speed as it entered I-94 traveling southbound. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle as it deviated in and out of traffic on I-94 at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The Honda then exited the freeway at West College Avenue, where it went through a red light at 20th Street at a high rate of speed. The Honda then extinguished its lights as it continued to travel at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. The Honda then turned northbound on 27th Street where it increased its speeds to over 100 miles per hour and disregarded a red light at Grange Avenue. Greenfield Police began setting up stop sticks and successfully deployed them on the Honda near Layton Avenue.”

The complaint indicates Williams then attempted to drive through the intersection at 27th Street and Layton Avenue — striking several other vehicles that were stopped for the red light. The Honda then came to rest near the intersection of 27th Street and Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

Williams immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Police say he attempted to hide in several bushes in a nearby car dealership before being taken into custody. A passenger in the Honda was released without charges.

While on scene the officer ran the VIN on the Honda and discovered that it was listed as stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. The owner of the Honda stated that the vehicle was taken on July 17th.

The total pursuit was 5.1 miles.