The spring crop of carrots and beets are ready to harvest — see the surprise that is waiting underground

MILWAUKEE -- Strawberry season is generally in June but the ones in our garden are just getting started. They will keep bearing into the fall, too. Find out what you need to do to have strawberries all summer long.

The spring crop of carrots and beets are ready to harvest. Then it’s time to plant the fall crop. See the surprise that is waiting underground.

Ornamental grasses are very popular these days both in residential and commercial plantings. Find out which ones are in our garden and how to care for them in general.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.