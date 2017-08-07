Update: Striking vehicle found in hit-and-run crash that injured MPD officer

MILWAUKEE — Police say they have recovered a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured an MPD motorcycle officer near 27th Clybourn.

The crash happened Thursday, August 3rd as a motorcycle officer, with his lights on, tried to stop a suspicious vehicle by pulling in front of it. The SUV hit him and took off. It was captured by two surveillance cameras.

“The officer seemed to get hit by a black, looked like a Mazda SUV and I saw the Mazda drive north, speeding and the officer went towards the wall. He flew off the bike before he hit the wall. I’m sure that’s how he survived,” a witness said.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was located around 6:20 p.m. on August 3rd following a pursuit that ended in the neighborhood near 28th and Clarke.

Milwaukee police say four people have been taken into custody.They are two 17-year-old boys, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.

We’re told the officer continues to recover.