UWM's Manfred Olson Planetarium to host NASA-sanctioned viewing of total solar eclispe

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on August 21st will host a viewing of the total solar eclipse.

According to a news release from UWM officials, at noon on August 21st, unless it’s very cloudy, the sky will begin to get unusually dark.

The Manfred Olson Planetarium staff at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is hosting a NASA-sanctioned viewing and picnic event that day from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with telescopes and safety eyewear available. It will be held outside the facility on the west end of the lawn at the corner of Kenwood Boulevard and Maryland Avenue.

According to UWM officials, the moon will begin to move in front of one edge of the sun at 11:53 a.m. It will peak at 1:18 p.m., covering most of the sun, before moving off completely by 2:40 p.m.

In southern Wisconsin, the moon will cover 86 percent of the sun’s surface. People living farther south and in a path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina will see total blockage, with only the sun’s glowing edges visible.

Special viewing glasses will be available for purchase at the UWM event. Sky-watchers are advised to wear special safety eyewear to look directly at the eclipse because even observing a small portion of the sun without protection can permanently harm the eyes or even cause blindness.

The next time Wisconsinites will be able to see a total eclipse will be in 2024.

The viewing event will also include live music, a raffle, lawn games and a bouncy house. Bring your own picnic, but some food will be available for purchase. A $5 donation is suggested.

In case of rain, livestreams of the eclipse will be shown inside the planetarium, which is also presenting a theatrical production, “The Sun’s Disappearing Act,” at 11:15 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m.

“The Sun’s Disappearing Act,” which explores the science, history and culture of solar eclipses, will also be staged on the following days in August: Fridays through August 18th at 7:00 p.m., and Thursday, August 17th, at 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets.