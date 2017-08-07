× Wisconsin Herd name Jordan Brady as team’s 1st head coach

OSHKOSH — The Wisconsin Herd has named Jordan Brady as the team’s first head coach.

The Herd is the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Oshkosh-based team announced Brady’s hiring Monday.

Herd general manager Dave Dean says Brady “has the right experience and tools to develop young talent and build the foundation” for a successful G League team.

Brady spent last season as an assistant coach for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Idaho Stampede, where he was retained by the organization to help relocate the team to Salt Lake City in 2016.

He also has been an assistant with the Los Angeles D-Fenders, the Bakersfield Jam and the Iowa Energy.