14-year-old dead after 10-year-old brother shot him during game of "cops and robbers" in Sauk Co.

VILLAGE OF LOGANVILLE, A 14-year-old boy is dead after deputies say his 10-year-old brother shot him while playing a game of “cops and robbers,” WMTV is reporting.

It happened Tuesday morning, August 8th, just after 10:30 a.m.

According to WMTV, dispatch received a call that someone was shot at a home on State Highway 23, south of the Village of Loganville in Sauk County.

The preliminary investigation shows three juveniles, ages 10, 12, and 14 were playing a game of “cops and robbers” with rifles they believed were not loaded.

Authorities say the 10-year-old pointed a rifle at his 14-year-old brother and pulled the trigger. The magazine had been removed from the rifle, however, the 10-year-old did not know there was a round in the chamber.

The 14-year-old was shot in the chest. Emergency crews tried to revive the teen, but he died at the home.

This incident is under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.