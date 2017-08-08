23-year-old man remains in critical condition after being pulled from water at Quarry Lake

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County officials have identified the man who was pulled from the water by good Samaritans at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 5th. Officials say 23-year-old Najee Sherrod of Racine, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition Tuesday, August 8th.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a call came in regarding a man a man in the water at Quarry Lake Park, struggling to keep his head above water — screaming. The caller indicated they thought the victim may have been stuck on something under the water.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Racine Police Department, and the City of Racine Fire Department – Rescue – Dive Team, and South Shore Fire and Rescue all responded immediately. A good Samaritan, identified as 25-year-old Garret Sustachek of Racine, was at the park during the incident. Officials say he entered the water and was able to pull Sherrod from the water and started CPR on him, along with a City of Racine Police officer that had responded to the call.

Sherrod was transported to Ascension Health care in Racine and then taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Sustachek was also transported to the hospital, as he during the rescue, was snagged by an approximately four-inch fishing lure with treble hooks on either side that dug into his arm and had to be medically removed. Sheriff’s officials said it appears that’s what the victim was caught up in.

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and this appears to be a tragic swimming accident.