"An honor to compete:" Wisconsin State Fair hosts contest to select the very best auctioneer

WEST ALLIS — To call them fast talkers is an understatement. After all, they do it for a living!

FOX6 Photojournalist Jerry Imig shows you the Wisconsin State Fair Auctioneer Contest — a competition to select the very best auctioneer.

Contestants had to auction off three items. They were judged on salesmanship, their chant, and more — including how they interacted with the crowd.

The preliminary round was held in January, during the auctioneers’ convention. The top 12 participants got to compete at the State Fair.

