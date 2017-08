× Area near Holton and Burleigh blocked as police work to take person with gun into custody

MILWAUKEE — The area near Holton and Burleigh has been blocked off on Tuesday, August 8th as police work to take into custody an individual with a gun.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m.

The area has been closed down as police investigate.

Police said they’ve located a possible suspect and are working to take them into custody.