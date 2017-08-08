× Best Hospitals in SE WI: Aurora St. Luke’s, Froedtert among top 3

MILWAUKEE — Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center tops a new list of the Best Hospitals in SE Wisconsin.

That’s according to rankings released Tuesday, August 8th by U.S. News and World Report.

Aurora St. Luke’s was also ranked the second best hospital in the state, with five specialties earning spots in the national top 50.

Froedtert Hospital is listed at number three, with national rankings in four specialties.

UW Hospital in Madison takes the top spot in Wisconsin.

Aurora Medical Center in Grafton also made the list — coming in at number six.