× Business evacuations underway after gas line struck near Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale

GLENDALE — North Shore Fire/Rescue officials are on the scene of a gas leak near Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale.

Officials are evacuating a few businesses in the area — after a gas line was struck by contractors.

We Energies officials have been notified.

Crews on scene with a gas line struck by contractors, 7000blk N Port Washington Rd in Glendale. Evacuations of a… https://t.co/x155r8JNH3 — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) August 8, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.