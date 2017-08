× Crash involving car, semi shuts down lanes on I-94 NB in Plainfield Curve

MILWAUKEE — Multiple lanes are closed on I-43/94 northbound at 13th Street because of a traffic incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says this crash involves a car and a semi.

Expect delays 43NB at Plainfield curve. Semi v car crash. Lanes 1,2,3 closed. Traffic thru in distress lane. — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) August 8, 2017

