FBI offers $20,000 reward for information leading to capture of Devontae Amos

MILWAUKEE — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to help locate bank robbery fugitive 25-year-old Devontae T. Amos of Milwaukee.

Officials say on Wednesday, August 2nd the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task executed a federal search warrant at a home near 97th and Lisbon. During the search warrant, Amos fled the scene.

Amos is wanted for armed robberies of Wells Fargo Bank located at 6130 W. National Avenue in West Allis on May 9th, Pyramax Bank located at 8001 W. National Avenue in West Allis, on May 31st, and Oostburg State Bank located at 905 Center Avenue in Oostburg on July 26th.

The Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Reward Program is also offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in West Allis in May.

PHOTO GALLERY

Authorities describe Amos as as a black male, 5’9″ tall, 170 pounds. Amos also goes by the names: Davonte, Davante, Davant’e, Tay, Lil Tae, KD Sex.

The public is urged to use caution, the subject is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If sighted, please call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amos is urged to contact investigators at the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000, or the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684.FBI