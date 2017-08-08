× Gov. Walker hosts Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Governor Scott Walker on Tuesday evening, August 8th hosted the Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The state’s best specialty meats, like ham, bacon and sausage went to the highest bidders, with proceeds benefiting the 4-H Foundation.

In 2016, the auction brought in more than $130,000.

“The Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction not only recognizes our state’s outstanding meat products, it also raises money for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, which in turn supports our 4-H youth as they pursue their educational and professional goals,” Governor Walker said in a statement. “I’m proud to be a part of this event every year as we support our 4-H youth – the future of agriculture, farming, and business in Wisconsin.”

The 26th Annual Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction is held in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Fair Meat Products Contest, which is put on by the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors, UW-Extension, and the Wisconsin State Fair.

In June, meat processors from throughout Wisconsin competed for champion awards that recognize superior Wisconsin food products.

Established in the early 1950s, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation works to develop and promote 4-H programs throughout the state and provide 4-H youth with real-world skills that will prepare them for challenges they’ll face in the future. The 4-H Foundation supports numerous development programs, helps fund attendance at national competitions and conferences, and grants college scholarships to support 4-H youth in continuing their education after high school.

Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation here.

The Governor’s Livestock Auction takes place Wednesday.