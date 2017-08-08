× Green Bay Packers release Letroy Guion

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion. The transaction was announced Tuesday,August 8th by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Guion played in 44 regular season-games with 35 starts for Green Bay over the last three seasons and appeared in seven postseason contests with five starts.

Guion is headed to trial in August for intoxicated driving in Hawaii. His attorney, Kevin O’Grady says his office is seeking witnesses to the arrest.

Police say Guion was pulled over in a Porsche Cayenne for drifting between lanes.

A police report says Guion smelled of alcohol and marijuana, stumbled and spoke with slurred speech. Records say he told an officer it was his birthday and he had been drinking Hennessy cognac.

Arrest records show Guion’s blood alcohol level was 0.086 percent after his June arrest in Waikiki.

In an unrelated incident, the NFL suspended him without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating a policy on performance-enhancing drugs.