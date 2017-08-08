No serious injuries after crash involving 4 vehicles near Highway 100 and North

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police said there were no serious injuries in a crash involving four vehicles near Highway 100 and North Avenue Tuesday, August 8th.

Airbags deployed in some of the vehicles, and a pole was taken down by the impact of the crash — and wires were exposed.

Again — there were no serious injuries, but it did create a traffic mess in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

