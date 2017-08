× Police: Investigation underway after vehicle stolen from Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a car theft that took place on the city’s south side Sunday, August 6th.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Kinnickinnic Avenue near Stewart Street.

Police say a 55-year-old Milwaukee man’s 2011 Subaru Forester was stolen from the location.

MPD continues to search for the car and the suspect(s).