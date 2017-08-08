Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know

Police: Stolen vehicle found abandoned after crash on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 7:22 am, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:33AM, August 8, 2017

Accident near 18th and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an accident involving a stolen vehicle that happened early Tuesday morning, August 8th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in an alley near 18th and Courtland.

Police say the stolen vehicle was found abandoned after it struck a tree.

No additional details have been released.

Accident near 18th and Courtland

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.