Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announces 10 charities for this year’s Heart of Canal Street program

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Heart of Canal Street kicked off its 2017 campaign Tuesday, August 8th — helping to serve children in SE Wisconsin by providing funds to local non-profits.

According to a news release from Potawatomi officials, the Heart of Canal Street program serves as the casino’s signature community program, which has helped enhance and improve the lives of children and their families in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 20 years. Since 1994, the program has provided nearly $17 million to over 580 area charities.

The majority of funds are raised through the Canal Street bingo game that also began Tuesday, and will be played during every bingo session at the casino through December 15th.

The 10 signature charities and their corresponding media partners include:

• ALS Wisconsin Chapter—presented by Lamar Outdoor

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee—presented by Scripps Media

• Girls on the Run—presented by Fox Sports Network

• Life Navigators—presented by Milwaukee Radio Alliance

• Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra—presented by WISN 12

• Muscular Dystrophy Association—presented by OnMilwaukee.com

• Ronald McDonald House—presented by Clear Channel Outdoor

• Running Rebels—presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

• Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—presented by 88nine Radio

• Zachariah’s Acres—presented by BizTimes

In addition to the signature charities, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has selected Safe & Sound as this year’s Charity of Choice. They will receive the first $100,000 raised this year.

Twenty additional charities will also take part in the 2016 Heart of Canal Street season and will be randomly selected at an event on November 14th. On December 15th the Heart of Canal Street fund-raising total will be announced.