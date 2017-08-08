Role model ready: Some ways parents can have a positive effect on their children’s health, well being

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You know that old adage "do as I say, not as I do?" That just doesn't fly. It's a fact that kids learn more from what we do than what we say. Bridget Clementi with Children's Hospital joins Real Milwaukee to help moms and dads become better role models.

As parents, whether we like it or not, every time we say something, take an action or have a reaction to someone or something, our children are watching and learning. So, setting a positive example as much as we can is the best way to teach our children about health and safety.

Wear a helmet

In the summer months, when riding a bike, scooter or skateboard, make sure everyone in the your family is wearing a helmet; not just the kids. Helmet rules apply for winter sports like skiing, sledding, ice skating and snowboarding too.

Cross safely

When crossing the street, walk to the crosswalk. Never cross in the middle of the street.

Wear a seatbelt

Whether you are driving or riding, model passenger safety by always wearing a seatbelt.

Model safe driving

When your teen is learning to drive, sign a family agreement together to not engage in risky behaviors like speeding, impaired or distracted driving.

Reduce screen time

If you are struggling to get your kids off the computer or TV, offer other options. Plan a family game night, an art project, listen to music or read a book. It is just as important for adults to unplug as it is for kids.

Exercise together

It is easier to get your kids moving if you are, too. Plan outdoor activities you can do together, like a walk in the evening, a game of kickball or a bike ride.

Eat healthier

Choose healthy snacks like fruits and vegetables. Show your kids what healthy snack options look like and how to construct a healthy meal. Sit down and share meals and snacks together as often as possible.