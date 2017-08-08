Sen. Johnson says GOP should shift to-do list from health care to taxes: “Need to turn our attention to that”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says Republicans should put efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act on the back burner as they tackle other issues.

Senator Johnson said the GOP needs to shift its to-do list from health care to cutting taxes.

"We need to turn our attention to that. We do need to fund the government. We need to worry about the debt ceiling. These are things we have to do, while we're working on what is the consensus opinion on health care?" Johnson said.

That puts him at odds with President Donald Trump. Among the recent presidential tweets on the topic is this one: "Unless the Republican senators are total quitters, repeal and replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!"

But it puts him in line with the GOP base, which is hungry for wins, as evidenced by House Speaker Paul Ryan's business tours in Wisconsin last week.

"Well I tell you what. You're in there now, and all I see is infighting. It's very dysfunctional," Keith Ketzler said.

Johnson also drew a slight contrast between himself and the president over legal immigration. The president's plan rolled out last week would cut the number of admitted immigrants and would grade applicants based on their employability.

"I'm not going to agree with any proposal 100 percent, and I am concerned about reducing the numbers, but from my standpoint, I'd want more of those one million people who are granted legal permanent residency. I'd want those targeted toward occupational skills because we do not have enough workers in all areas of our economy today," Johnson said.