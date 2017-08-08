Sheboygan police: Man hid in Shopko store before removing merchandise, leaving hours later

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are seeking a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from the Shopko store near Taylor and Erie in Sheboygan.

It happened on August 4th.

According to police, the suspect entered the store prior to it closing and hid in the store until employees left. Then, he removed various merchandise from the store before exiting hours later.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras.

He’s described as a male with a darker complexion, who was wearing a baseball-style hat, short-sleeved shirt, jeans and sneakers.

If you have any information about this suspect — you’re asked to call police.