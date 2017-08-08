TMZ: Glen Campbell dies at 81

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Glen Campbell — the legendary country music singer best known for his 1975 hit, “Rhinestone Cowboy” — has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to TMZ.

Campbell died Tuesday, August 8th around 10:00 a.m. in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients, a source close to his family told TMZ.

According to TMZ, the musician released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career, and had a series of hits in the ’60s and ’70s including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Country Boy” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”