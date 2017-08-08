× Traffic Alert: Ramp from I-894 EB to I-94 SB closed due to semi rollover

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement reports that the system ramp from I-894 eastbound to I-94 southbound is closed due to a semi rollover.

The semi rolled over around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8th. Sheriff’s officials are expecting the ramp to be closed until 8 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the condition of the semi driver.

** Alternate Route: Traffic will exit I-894 eastbound at 27th street. South on 27th Street to College Avenue. East on College Avenue, back to I-94.

@WisDOTsoutheast #MilwaukeeCo Ramp from I-894 EB to I-94 SB is closed due to a crash. Exit @ 27th St. head south to college. East to I-94. pic.twitter.com/3NpZ3oVxGV — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 8, 2017

