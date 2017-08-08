Wisconsin State Fair: Everything you need to know

Traffic Alert: Ramp from I-894 EB to I-94 SB closed due to semi rollover

Posted 5:29 am, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32AM, August 8, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement reports that the system ramp from I-894 eastbound to I-94 southbound is closed due to a semi rollover.

The semi rolled over around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8th. Sheriff’s officials are expecting the ramp to be closed until 8 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the condition of the semi driver.

** Alternate Route: Traffic will exit I-894 eastbound at 27th street.  South on 27th Street to College Avenue.  East on College Avenue, back to I-94.

