37-year-old Milwaukee man accused of approaching girls in West Bend with modeling offer

WEST BEND — Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, accused of approaching two 16-year-old girls at separate locations in West Bend — and asking them to model for him. Police say he asked one to send nude photos of herself to him.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, August 8th at a home in Milwaukee. He was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, stalking and disorderly conduct.

He was identified as a suspect in this case on August 4th.

Police said the first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Paradise Drive, near S. Main Street.

The second incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Mad Max, near 15th and Washington.

In both cases, police said the suspect said he worked for a modeling agency, and he was looking for girls for a rap video.

“Asking them to model and send pictures, that’s classic,” Wendy Smith with the Washington County Anti-Trafficking Advocates said.

Experts like Smith say in these cases, all signs point to attempted sex trafficking.

“The technique described in these particular situations does raise a lot of red flags,” Smith said.

Smith’s organization helps spread information about the issue from her Hartford shop.

“It explains how easy it is to happen right in our own communities,” Smith said.

Smith said these two cases should open eyes, and prompt parents to talk to their kids.

“A lot of people assume that it’s not happening out here and it is,” Smith said. “We should definitely be aware of it and track this guy down and find out what the intention was.”