× 4 people arrested during high-risk traffic stop after shots fired incident in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four people — two from Illinois and two from Racine were arrested Tuesday night, August 8th amid a shots fired investigation in Mount Pleasant.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. near Durand and Gates.

According to police, after this shots fired incident, the victim followed the suspect vehicle, which was located on Washington Avenue near International Drive in Mount Pleasant — and a high-risk traffic stop was performed.

A 29-year-old and 26-year-old from Illinois were arrested, along with a 22-year-old and 21-year-old from Racine.

Police say a handgun was found inside the suspect vehicle, and the victim’s vehicle was damaged as a result of this incident.

No one was hurt.

The suspects are being held on charges of recklessly endangering safety, intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct while armed.