Albanese’s Spaghetti and Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks wins the 2017 State Fair “Sporkies” competition

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair on Wednesday, August 9th revealed the winner of the 2017 State Fair “Sporkies” competition: Albanese’s Spaghetti and Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks!

Albanese’s Spaghetti and Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks feature Albanese’s famous spaghetti and meatballs — wrapped in a wonton with mozzarella and fried to golden goodness! They’re served with Albanese’s famous red sauce.

The runners up are as follows:

Second Place – Chocomela Nachos from La Coppa Artisan Gelato: Hold the queso and bring on the sweetness with Chocomela Nachos, our scrumptious dessert nachos! Our homemade cinnamon sugar tortilla chips are made to delightfully dip in our salted caramel and milk chocolate gelato classics. Topped off with whipped cream sweet chocolate coating, and a salty peanut sauce with peanut pieces. At La Coppa Artisan Gelato.

Third Place – Triple Threat from Budweiser Pavilion: A tower of sliders represents three Wisconsin State Fair staples, each with a special flavor twist and served on-a-stick! The Budweiser Pavilion Triple Threat includes 3 savory sliders – one Smoked Jalapeno, Bacon and Cheddar Brat Slider, one Budweiser BBQ Pulled Pork Slider, and one Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – stacked and skewered in the Wisconsin State Fair On-a-Stick tradition. These traditional State Fair favorites, updated with surprising smoky, sweet, and spicy flavors, combine to make the Budweiser Pavilion Triple Threat the ultimate treat!

Fairgoers Fave – Monkey Business from Saz’s Catering: You’ll go bananas for our caramelized banana burrito! Stuffed with house-made bacon jam and creamy peanut butter, then deep fried, drizzled with Wisconsin honey, and finished with a sprinkle of chipotle cinnamon sugar – this funky monkey means business!

