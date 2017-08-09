Blue ribbon winners: SPAM champions share their award winning recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Blue ribbon champs and mother-daughter duo Lisa Dziadulewicz and 8-year-old Katie Tipton join FOX6 WakeUp with their winning recipes.

SPAMtacular BBQ and Biscuit Baskets (BBQ SPAM and Biscuits)

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM® with Bacon, or variety of choice, diced

1/3 cup diced red onion

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup barbeque sauce, such as Sweet Baby Ray's

1 (16.3 ounce) package of refrigerated biscuit dough

Cooking spray

8 ounces deli coleslaw

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat the oil in a nonstick pan over medium high heat. Sauté the diced SPAM and onion for 5-7 minutes, or until onion is cooked and SPAM is brown with crisp edges. Spray muffin tins (enough to equal 16 cups). Divide biscuit dough into 16 pieces. Press biscuit dough into the bottom and up the sides of the muffin tin cups. Mix SPAM and onion mixture with the barbeque sauce. Divide among the biscuit cups. Bake cups for 10-13 minutes, or until biscuits are cooked through. Top each cup with 2 tablespoons of coleslaw. Makes 16

-Recipe by Lisa Dziadulewicz, 2017 Great American SPAM® Championship, 2017 Wisconsin State Fair

Spaeser Salad (SPAM Caesar Salad)

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM with Garlic, diced

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 head romaine lettuce, ripped into pieces

12 cherry or grape tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup diced pecans

2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

1 cup wonton croutons

1 cup good quality bottled Caesar salad dressing

Heat the oil in a nonstick pan over medium high heat. Sauté the diced SPAM for 5-7 minutes, or until SPAM is brown with crisp edges. Set aside to cool. Mix together lettuce, tomatoes, pecans, blue cheese, and SPAM. Toss with dressing. Top salad with croutons. Makes 8 servings

-Recipe by Katie Tipton, 2017 Great American SPAM® Championship, 2017 Wisconsin State Fair