Camp helps those with special needs learn how to ride a bicycle

East Lyme, CT — A one-week camp is helping children with special needs learn how to ride a bicycle.

The Miracle League of Connecticut has partnered with East Lyme’s Parks and Recreation Department to offer the I Can Bike Camp, which uses adapted training bicycles.

Riders must be at least 8 years old and have a disability. They attend five, 75-minute session, transitioning from riding indoors to going outside.

“It’s a population that we want to serve, these kids with special needs, and it has been more than we could have expected from day one,” East Lyme Parks and Recreation Director David Putnam said.

“This program gives them the confidence to be able to do things with their families that they might not otherwise do, so we’re very happy to give that opportunity to East Lyme,” Jim Capodiece, who is a volunteer at the I Can Bike Camp, said.

I Can Bike Camp, which is based out of Illinois, organized 96 camps this summer.