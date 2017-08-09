× “Disappointing:” Badgers cancel scheduled open practice Thursday in Milwaukee due to weather

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Badgers football team has canceled an open practice scheduled for Thursday, August 10th in Milwaukee.

According to a statement from Badgers officials, with weather forecasts calling for a strong chance of thunderstorms in the Milwaukee area in the early afternoon on Thursday, the Badgers were forced to change their plans and cancel their scheduled open practice that was to be held at Custer Stadium in Milwaukee.

“It’s disappointing that we’re unable to go to Milwaukee,” head coach Paul Chryst said in the statement. “I know there was a lot of planning that took place and I’d like to thank Bill Molbeck of Milwaukee Public Schools for all his help. Our hope is to be able to visit at some point in the future.”

Unfortunately, the logistics of moving a large number of people and the equipment needed to hold practice made it necessary to make a decision on Wednesday, Badgers officials said.

After checking various weather forecasts throughout the day, including contacting meteorologists in the Milwaukee area, the forecasts did not improve, they said.