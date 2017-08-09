× “It can be again!” Midwest Express Airlines looking to make a comeback

MILWAUKEE — Warm, freshly-baked cookies aboard a Midwest Express Airlines flight could soon be in your future. Plans to bring back the great service, comfortable seating and of course the cookies were announced Wednesday, August 9th.

According to flymidwestepress.com, due to fewer flights out of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport (MKE), and even fewer nonstop destinations, travel has become more a hassle — and don’t forget the sometimes long connections, service fees and crowded planes. Midwest Express wants to change all that by bringing back Midwest Express.

The website says Midwest Express would include convenient destinations for business travelers, roomy seats, and WiFi. The website also states the airline will have “friendly people who care about you” — and will “help you plan your travel more efficiently.”

The report says flights to many of their destinations will allow travelers to fly out and back on the same day, “getting you back home at night, instead of being away.”

“We are currently finalizing our plans,” the website reads. “If you’d like to be part of it, either as an investor or a member of our team, let us know. There’s a contact form below. Or just follow our progress right here. We’ll keep you posted.”

Although there are no details on the exact plan for the airline, according to the website, more details will be coming soon.

“But don’t worry, they absolutely did not forget about the cookies! — It can be again!” the website says.

If you’re interested in getting on board, CLICK HERE.