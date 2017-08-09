Man convicted of shooting, killing aunt’s boyfriend during fight sentenced to 14 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — The man convicted of shooting and killing his aunt’s boyfriend during a fight will spend 14 years behind bars. 20-year-old Devontae Turner was sentenced Wednesday, August 9th after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second degree reckless homicide.

Derrick Ball, 46, was shot and killed in October of 2016, outside a home near 24th and Auer.

Prosecutors say there was some sort of family fight and at one point, Tuner pulled out a gun and pointed it at his aunt. Ball was shot after he got involved.