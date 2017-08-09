Man who fatally shot teen near Bugline Trail sentenced to life in prison

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The man convicted of fatally shooting a teen during a drug deal near the Bugline Trail in Sussex, learns his fate. 23-year-old London White was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, August 9th.

Prosecutors say last May, White was in the area to pick up close to $1,000 worth of marijuana from the 16-year-old victim. Witnesses say the teen tried to rip White off, and then the two got into a shootout.

London White was found guilty by the court of two charges: First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of THC with intent to sell, as party to a crime.

Charges were amended in this case after the 16-year-old shooting victim, George Erickson, passed away on June 16th, 2016.