MILWAUKEE — A brand new space has opened up in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, aimed at giving teens a safe, productive and comfortable space to spend their time.

The Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, August 9th showed off its new teen center — featuring a computer lab, theater performance area, games area and a quiet space.

The $250,000 project was made possible thanks to a handful of companies that donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

