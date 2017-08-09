× Police seek suspect after man shot, wounded while sitting on porch near

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting on his porch near 28th and St. Paul.

It happened Tuesday night, August 8th around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old man was shot by an individual who fired from a vehicle. He was treated on the scene and conveyed to a hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

He is expected to survive his injury.

Police continue to search for a suspect.