× Powerball jackpot rises to $307 million; Mega Millions estimated to be $382 million

MILWAUKEE — Two jackpots worth more than $300 million are up for grabs this week.

Since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets, Tuesday nigh was the first time that both jackpots offered over $300 million. Since no one matched all six numbers during the drawing, players have a second chance to win over $300 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $307 million with a cash payout of $193.2 million. Tickets must be purchased by 9:00 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

Since no one matched the six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions $346 million jackpot, Friday’s estimated jackpot will be $382 million with a cash payout of $193.2 million.

Retailers also benefit from Lottery sales. The Lottery pays retailers a 2% incentive for the sale of winning tickets with prizes $600 or greater. There is a maximum $100,000 payment on any winning ticket per draw. The retailer receives their 2% even if the winning ticket is not redeemed by the player.

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, the Lottery has generated: