Progress made to rehabilitate homes in Sherman Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE -- We are approaching the one year anniversary of the Sherman Park unrest. Riots left multiple buildings destroyed and the neighborhood scarred. We're seeing some of the progress the community is making a year later.

Wednesday, August 9th the city showed off the first home rehabbed using state aid following the riots. It's a program that is putting people back to work and changing the neighborhood for the better.

The program is part of the city's effort to quickly renovate 100 mostly abandoned homes in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The city awarded six developers the chance to flip the houses -- basically giving the unwanted homes away for free. In return, developers must use some underemployed, unemployed or hard to employ workers.

The result: the houses are moving back onto the city's tax roll quickly, new families are moving in and people are getting jobs.

The mayor says the city's work is far from over.

"Has there been progress? Yes. Is there more that needs to be done? Absolutely yes. And I'm mindful of the fact that there are still far too many people who don't have jobs where they can support their families," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Besides renovating 100 homes, the city also plans to demolish 100 homes by 2018.