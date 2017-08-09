Racine County Sheriff’s Office: 6 arrested during ‘Operation Lifesaver’ drug bust; 3 remain wanted

RACINE COUNTY — Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed four narcotics related search warrants at residences in the City of Racine Tuesday, August 8th as part of the “Operation Lifesaver” initiative. As a result, six people were arrested related to a drug trafficking organization.
According to Racine officials, a Drug Trafficking Organization is defined as a group of at least five or more persons whose principle activity is to generate income or assets through a continuing series of illegal drug distribution, and of which has a defined leader.
Authorities say agents made approximately 30 controlled purchases of heroin from the members of the group.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling held a news conference on Wednesday, August 9th to talk more about Operation Lifesaver.
“These are the faces of the persons that are responsible for starting the next rounds of addictions in Racine County,” Schmaling said. “Arresting one drug dealer, in my opinion, is one less addiction, one less overdose and one less grieving family.”
The following individuals were arrested and incarcerated in the Racine County Jail:
Kevin Robinson, age 34, resident of Racine County
Rodolfo Lopez, age 35, resident of Racine County
Jermichael Sykes, age 32, resident of Racine County
Nicole Harmon, age 34, resident of Racine County
Sara Aude, age 30, resident of Racine County
Katherine Fabio, age 38, resident of Racine County
The following individuals were not located during the search but are wanted for drug trafficking crimes as well. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300. Information may be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Racine County by calling 888-636-9330.
Shakur Miller, age 23, resident of Racine County
David Edwards, age 38, resident of Racine County
Leroy Ostrander, age 39, resident of Racine County