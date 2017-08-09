Racine County Sheriff’s Office: 6 arrested during ‘Operation Lifesaver’ drug bust; 3 remain wanted

RACINE COUNTY — Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed four narcotics related search warrants at residences in the City of Racine Tuesday, August 8th as part of the “Operation Lifesaver” initiative. As a result, six people were arrested related to a drug trafficking organization.

According to Racine officials, a Drug Trafficking Organization is defined as a group of at least five or more persons whose principle activity is to generate income or assets through a continuing series of illegal drug distribution, and of which has a defined leader.

Authorities say agents made approximately 30 controlled purchases of heroin from the members of the group.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling held a news conference on Wednesday, August 9th to talk more about Operation Lifesaver.

“These are the faces of the persons that are responsible for starting the next rounds of addictions in Racine County,” Schmaling said. “Arresting one drug dealer, in my opinion, is one less addiction, one less overdose and one less grieving family.”