SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who burglarized the Shopko located at 518 South Taylor Drive.

According to police, a man entered the store prior to closing on Friday, August 4th and concealed himself in the store until employees left.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.