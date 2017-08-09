This Milwaukee man has become a bit of a celebrity for getting big name hotel guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Working in hospitality can sometimes be a tiring and thankless job, but one local man's positive personality is doing more than just comforting guests. If you've been to the Pfister Hotel lately, there's a good chance you've seen him because he greets every guest with respect from the moment they walk in the door. Brian visited Milwaukee's premiere hotel to see what makes this bell captain one of the best in the business.