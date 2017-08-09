MILWAUKEE -- Working in hospitality can sometimes be a tiring and thankless job, but one local man's positive personality is doing more than just comforting guests. If you've been to the Pfister Hotel lately, there's a good chance you've seen him because he greets every guest with respect from the moment they walk in the door. Brian visited Milwaukee's premiere hotel to see what makes this bell captain one of the best in the business.
This Milwaukee man has become a bit of a celebrity for getting big name hotel guests
-
Police: “Disorderly” man taken into custody after running into Federal Courthouse, making threats
-
“Pending application approval:” Potawatomi to expand hotel with second tower
-
Mother’s Day dining in Milwaukee: Details on a local brunch offering unique mimosas
-
Milwaukee’s best restaurants, chefs and bakers are coming together for a good cause
-
“Real-life work experience:” Students learn about hospitality careers at Hilton Milwaukee
-
-
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires’ disease
-
Legionnaires disease sickens 9 at Graceland hotel
-
June 12
-
World record attempt: Motorcyclist must circle roundabout for longer than 3 hours, 34 minutes
-
What could make staying in a hotel better? Meet Milwaukee’s very own canine concierge
-
-
Go back in time and check out a “Tribute to the King of Rock ‘n Roll”
-
Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into… Potsylvania?!
-
Officials: Corrections captain resigns while being investigated during Thomas inquest