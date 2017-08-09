“Truly healthy food:” On the Way Cafe is conveniently located in the heart of Mequon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Brian spent the morning at On the Way Cafe in Mequon. On the Way Cafe is a healthy restaurant serving fresh and vibrant foods, smoothies, coffee and teas.

About On the Way Cafe (website)

On the Way Cafe is an enchanting cafe conveniently located in the heart of Mequon that will create for you the pleasures and rewards of truly healthy food. People with on-the-go lifestyles can depend on us to attentively and skillfully provide the healthy, wholesome food their body and soul desires. Whether you want to lunch on one of our Scrumptious Salads, take home a “Bountiful Bowl,” or dine on one our meat or vegetarian Burger options, we provide food that is made with the freshest and cleanest ingredients, locally sourced whenever possible, lovingly prepared and served with a smile. We also prepare a flavorful array of fresh pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, breakfast options, soups and sweets that are perfect for those grab-and-go moments. Our goal is simply to bring integrity to everything we serve, and organic, affordable, freshly made food into your busy life.