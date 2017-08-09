“You got my money:” 1 of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted now charged for fatal shooting on Racine porch in May

RACINE — 26-year-old Dominique Knight, who was one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, has been charged in connection with the May shooting death of Harry Canady — shot and killed on a porch in Racine.

Knight faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A criminal complaint notes convictions dating back to 2008 for battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, OWL and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Canady was shot on May 7th, while on a porch near 6th and Memorial. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint indicates police located an individual who had run from the shooting scene and he was stopped near 6th and Racine. This individual was interviewed by police, and said he, his two brothers, his girlfriend and Knight were at his house playing video games when Knight got a call, and asked for a ride up on north Memorial. This person said Knight snatched the video game controller out of his hand and told him “Come on, man. It’s a rush.” He said he gave Knight a ride in his father’s Toyota Corolla.

He said when they got to the area near 6th and Memorial, Knight got out and approached Canady on the porch. The man said Knight was poking Canady in the face, asking “where’s my money at? You got my money?” The man said Canady was holding Knight’s hands, smiling back at him, and said “I ain’t got your money.” Canady then looked in the direction of the man who showed up with Knight, as if to say “come get your guy,” and Knight “reared back as if he was going to punch Canady.” The man with Knight said he then realized Knight had a gun, and that he had shot Canady. He said “Harry dropped. He just dropped.” The man said he then panicked and began to run.

Police also spoke with Canady’s girlfriend, who said she and Canady had been arguing for a few weeks and it came to the point where he was going to leave her mother’s house. She said he was on the porch, waiting for a ride when Knight allegedly approached.

Canady’s girlfriend said the man who was with Knight when the shooting happened had threatened Canady on Facebook — upset because they thought Canady had stolen money and/or drugs from them.

Knight made his initial appearance in court in this case on August 9th. Cash bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing was set for August 17th.