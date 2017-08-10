× 19-year-old arrested on drug charges after search warrants executed on 2 homes in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 19-year-old Racine County man was arrested Thursday, August 10th as search warrants were executed in Racine and Caledonia.

The man was taken into custody at a home on Indian Trail near Elderberry Road in Caledonia. Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the man has ties to that home, and a home on Willmor near Lasalle Street in Racine.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and K-9 officers executed the search warrants early Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials said information was developed through numerous complaints that drug sales were occurring at these homes.

At the Indian Trail residence, investigators found a backpack containing marijuana, a digital scale and money.

At the Willmor Street home, officials found 216.2 grams of marijuana, with a street value of approximately $2,600, an AR-15 rifle with three loaded magazines, a digital scale, packaging materials, cell phones, drug paraphernalia and $4,150.

The 19-year-old was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, keeper of a drug place and possession of drug paraphernalia.