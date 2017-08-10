MILWAUKEE -- A tradition originating in China makes its way to Milwaukee's lakefront this weekend. Evan spent the morning previewing The Dragon Boat Festival.

About Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival (website)

Our mission is to showcase a variety of Chinese culture and traditions. Throughout the festival, there will be performances in traditional dance, Chinese folk music, and Martial Arts. There will be hands-on opportunities for the young and young-at-heart to make opera masks and lanterns, play traditional games, participate in a dragon parade, and even learning to speak and write Chinese.