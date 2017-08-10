Brookfield police seek help in identifying Boston Store theft suspect

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are searching for a woman who stole over $300 worth of merchandise from the Boston Store at Brookfield Square Mall.

Police say the around 5:55 p.m. Thursday, August 10th, a white female in her late 20s to early 30s, entered the Boston Store and selected $327.41 worth of merchandise and left without paying.

The woman was last seen wearing a black tank top, pink shorts, black sandals and sunglasses on top of her head. Police say she also had an unknown tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Officer Clark at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.