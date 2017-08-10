× Cleaning caper: Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing

ARLINGTON, Virginia — A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.

Arlington County police say in a crime report that shortly after 12:00 a.m. Monday, August 7th, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.

WRC-TV reports the man told police he doesn’t employ a maid. Police say the mystery cleaner unlawfully entered the apartment.