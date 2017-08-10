MILWAUKEE -- "Jurassic World" is one of the biggest blockbusters ever and now you can experience the movie like never before. Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before at Jurassic World: The Exhibition. It's not taking over the Field Museum in Chicago.

About Jurassic World: The Exhibit (website)

This year, not only can you see real dinosaur fossils inside The Field Museum, you’ll be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking animals in Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Get closer to dinosaurs than ever before in Jurassic World: The Exhibition! Based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, the Exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in scenes inspired by the beloved film. Now, the park that was only a promise comes to life…right before your eyes.

Travel to Isla Nublar as a VIP guest and explore Jurassic World. Stare in wonder at a towering Brachiosaurus; come face-to-face with a Velociraptor; and get a rare up-close look at the most vicious dinosaur of them all, Tyrannosaurus rex.

Created in close collaboration with renowned paleontologist Jack Horner, the Exhibition is infused with interactive educational elements—drawn from the real-world science of dinosaur DNA that allowed Jurassic World to come to life. Visitors of all ages can now learn all about these incredible prehistoric creatures.

Don’t miss the awe-inspiring journey into Jurassic World: The Exhibition. The Field Museum hosts the Midwest debut of the exhibition starting May 26, 2017.

Prepare your family or school group for the sights and sounds of Jurassic World with this sensory guide.