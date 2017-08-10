× Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction: 1,377-pound Grand Champion Steer goes for $50K

WEST ALLIS — Governor Scott Walker’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Wednesday night, August 9th at the Wisconsin State Fair raised $267,000.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the 1,377-pound grand champion steer, exhibited by Lauren May of Mineral Point sold for $50,000, with the winning bid from Meijer and Bob Lannin Racing.

The annual auction recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of Wisconsin’s youth exhibitors.

Below is a complete list of winning bids:

Grand Champion Steer (Crossbred) exhibited by Lauren May of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $50,000 by Meijer and Bob Lannin Racing (Donated to the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Scholarship Fund)

Grand Champion Barrow (Crossbred) exhibited by Kyle Vondra of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $15,000 by Kevin Schuele

Grand Champion Market Lamb (Hampshire) exhibited by Brady Meudt of Walworth County; Winning Bid of $10,000 by Walmart (Donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin)

Reserve Grand Champion Steer (Crossbred) exhibited by Tori Crisp of Racine County; Winning Bid of $10,000 by Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow (Crossbred) exhibited by Calvin Marks of Jefferson County; Winning Bid of $11,500 by Beechwood Sales & Service

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb (Crossbred) exhibited by Madison Russell of Lafayette County; Winning Bid of $6,000 by the Pork-toberfeast Syndicate: Saz’s, Leff’s Lucky Town, Bunzel’s Meat Market, Trawicki Electric, Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Country Fresh Meats, Milwaukee Admirals, PMI, Major Goolsby’s and Melotte Meats

Champion Chianina Steer exhibited by Austin Lynd of Rock County; Winning Bid of $10,000 by Statewide Fencing Inc. and Interstate Parking

Champion Spotted Barrow exhibited by Taylor Daniels of Sauk County; Winning Bid of $6,000 by MillerCoors (Donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin)

Champion Natural Colored Lamb exhibited by Brady Meudt of Walworth County; Winning Bid of $4,000 by We Energies (Donated to the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Scholarship Fund)

Champion Charolais Steer exhibited by Claire Leahy of Lafayette County; Winning Bid of $9,000 by Dalton Lumber & Supply, Trembling Prairie Farms, and Alsum Farms & Produce

Champion Duroc Barrow exhibited by Danny Pittz of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $8,000 by Coca-Cola and Kwik Trip (Donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin)

Champion Suffolk Lamb exhibited by Martina Schulz of Wood County; Winning Bid of $4,000 by T&T Tree Service

Champion Simmental Steer exhibited by Reid Runkel of Racine County; Winning Bid of $8,000 by Wisconsin Souvenir Milkcaps

Champion Poland China Barrow exhibited by Chase Cherney of Sauk County; Winning Bid of $6,000 by Giant Slide Inc., SkyFair, Inc., Caribbean Smoothies & Siggy’s, Crutchee’s Concessions, II Dog Enterprises, and G&G Concessions (Donated to the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Scholarship Fund)

Champion Shropshire Lamb exhibited by Megan Blume of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $5,000 by Walmart

Champion Maine-Anjou Steer exhibited by Katie Leahy of Darlington County; Winning Bid of $5,000 by WS Ag Center

Champion Yorkshire Barrow exhibited by Luke Powers of Dunn County; Winning Bid of $3,000 by the Porktoberfeast Syndicate: Pork-toberfeast Syndicate: Saz’s, Leff’s Lucky Town, Bunzel’s Meat Market, Trawicki Electric, Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Country Fresh Meats, Milwaukee Admirals, PMI, Major Goolsby’s and Melotte Meats

Champion Any Other Breed Lamb exhibited by Elysa Doherty of Jefferson County; Winning Bid of $3,750 by Premier Insurance Solutions

Champion Angus Steer exhibited by Emma Kraft of Menomonie County; Winning Bid of $15,500 by Halbman Co., Mindemann Farms, Premier Insurance Solutions, Weigel’s Steer Pit, Minor’s Garden Center, Bob May Cattle, Kevin Schuele, and Advance Fun Technology/Ejection Seat

Champion Landrace Barrow exhibited by Carter Daniels of Sauk County; Winning Bid of $4,000 by Interstate Parking and Statewide Fencing, Inc.

Champion Polypay Lamb exhibited by Joshua Riemer of Ozaukee County; Winning Bid of $4,000 by Beechwood Sales and Service

Champion Hereford Steer exhibited by Kavy Fargo of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $5,000 by Brock and Lauren May

Champion Chester White Barrow exhibited by Cate Cherney of Sauk County; Winning Bid of $4,500 by Saz’s Owners Group and Northway Fencing (Donated to Pork-toberfeast)

Champion Shorthorn Steer exhibited by Sam Henderson of Racine County; Winning Bid of $9,000 by Beer Capitol Distributing

Champion Hampshire Barrow exhibited by Logan Schmitz of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $3,500 by Meijer (Donated to the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Scholarship Fund)

Champion Any Other Breed Steer exhibited by Kole Lorntz of St. Croix County; Winning Bid of $7,000 by Big Ox Energy (Donated to the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Scholarship Fund)

Champion Berkshire Barrow exhibited by Kora Gunderson of Racine County; Winning Bid of $4,000 by Kevin Schmidt Siding & Insulation

Champion Registered Dairy Steer exhibited by Coltin Coffeen of Brown County; Winning Bid of $12,000 by American Foods Group

Champion Any Other Breed Barrow exhibited by Chase Cherney of Sauk County; Winning Bid of $5,000 by MillerCoors and the Pork-toberfeast Syndicate: Saz’s, Leff’s Lucky Town, Bunzel’s Meat Market, Trawicki Electric, Blue Moon Tavern at the Park, Country Fresh Meats, Milwaukee Admirals, PMI, Melotte Meats and Major Goolsby’s

Champion Hereford Barrow exhibited by Morgan Vondra of Iowa County; Winning Bid of $7,000 by Meijer (Donated to the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction Scholarship Fund)

In addition, four Wisconsin sports packages and an original art piece were also auctioned off: